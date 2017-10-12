Safety drill to test S.C.’s earthquake preparedness

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolinians will join more than two million Americans in the Southeast, taking part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut next week.

Earthquake Awareness Week 2017 will be observed October 15 through 21 in South Carolina.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division said it’s the perfect time to brush up on our state’s fault system and prepare, in case an earthquake strikes.

The “shakeout” is a collective safety drill, happening Thursday, October 19 at 10:19 a.m., that gives participants a chance to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

where you are, onto your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk; HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

SCEMD said schools, business and other organizations are encouraged to take part. Around the world, officials said some 25 million people are expected to participate in the drill.

Much like a fire or tornado drill, officials said you can also take action by securing heavy items, creating an emergency plan, and talking with your family and neighbors about emergency preparedness.

Emergency authorities ask you to register for the event, by clicking here. A signal to start the drill will be broadcast next Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

EMD said since October of last year, there have been ten, low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in S.C.

South Carolina Earthquake Resources: