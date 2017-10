SC State Fair Hosts Lunch Promotion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready for a corn dog? The South Carolina State Fair is hosting a Lunch Promotion with an offer for anyone who wants to grab a bite to eat or check out the fair.

Between Noon and 2pm each weekday, you can enter the fair with $10 cash for an admission ticket and receive a $10 refund when you return to the ticket booth by 2pm.

No refunds will be granted after 2pm.

No debit or credit cards accepted.