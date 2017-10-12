Sexual Trauma Group Looks to Help More People in the Midlands With Million Dollar Group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- $10 million was awarded to groups around the Midlands that help victims of crimes. One of those groups is detailing how they plan to use their share of the funding.

According to the rape abuse and incest national network, every 98 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted. Many have to cope with the trauma that comes along with the harrowing experience. “It’s actually more common to experience PTSD as a result of sexual assault than going to war, so this really has a dramatic impact on the fabric of our community,” said executive director Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands Mary Dell Hayes.

“Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands offers counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis intervention to help survivors return to normal functioning so they can fully participate in life in our community,” said Hayes.

The group says they helped 2,600 people last year alone. They hope to help even more after receiving nearly $1.2 million in grant money.

With high profile cases of sexual assault like that of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, advocates said it is time for our society to step up and speak out against sexual violence. “As a community has to say that behavior is not acceptable. It’s not acceptable whether its a local elected official in our community, it’s not acceptable from a teacher, it’s not acceptable from a scout leader, it’s not acceptable from a boss. It’s not acceptable at any level,” said Hayes.

One of the services that will benefit from the funding is the organization’s 24-hour crisis hotline. You can call 803-771-7273 any time and someone will be there to help you.