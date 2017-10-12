Sumter Searches for Graffiti Suspects

1/2 church 2

2/2 Photo Courtesy: Sumter Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)



Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find several people suspected of spray painting what authorities are calling “satanic” graffiti on a rural church causing an estimated $3,000 dollars worth of damage. Officials say they were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspected vandals, they say appear to be in the act of the vandalism.

According to authorities the incident happened just before 2 Friday afternoon after a Church member from the Salem Black River Church says they noticed the damage along the side of the building.

The Sheriff’s office says says the front door to the sanctuary had also been kicked in, but officials say it does not appear that the vandals gained entry into the structure.

Authorities say this all happened in the 1000 block of North Brick Street in the Mayesville area of Sumter.

The Sumter Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about this incident or recognizes anyone in the surveillance photos to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC