Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Get your groove on for free tonight in the Vista. ‘Vista after Five’ will feature country music artist Matt Stillwell. The concert kicks off at 5:00p.m. tonight, outside of Music Farm and Tin Roof on Senate Street.

Get ready to pull out the stretchy pants. ‘Restaurant Week Columbia’ is kicking off today. This 11 day food fest allows you to experience the diverse eatery scenes in the Midlands. Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended. Click here for a list of participating restaurants and their menus.

Outside is going to be blazing this weekend and we’re not talking about the weather. The ‘Fire Safety Block Party’ is happening Friday afternoon from noon until 3:00p.m. at the Columbia Fire Department Headquarters on Laurel Street. There will be fire safety demos, games, music, food trucks and hands on CPR training.