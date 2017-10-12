Trending: Deadly California wildfires and a girl’s adoption surprise caught on camera Oct 12, 2017 2:52 PM EDT Kimberlei Davis Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: SC State Fair and Eminem blasts Presiden... Trending: Melania Trump responds to Ivana Trump an... Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement; Tropical Stor... Trump hands out supplies to Puerto Rico residents,...