Did You Know: The Rocket at the S.C. State Fair Has A Name
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For decades, families at the South Carolina State Fair have been greeted by the rocket at the north end of the fairgrounds. Many may not know that the rocket…
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For decades, families at the South Carolina State Fair have been greeted by the rocket at the north end of the fairgrounds. Many may not know that the rocket…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - Four active-duty personnel at Shaw Air Force Base have been arrested and accused of spraying satanic graffiti on a historic church Wedgefield. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they…
Fallout out over Fall Ball Concert continues as promoters file a lawsuit to stop the Colonial Life Arena from issuing refunds to patrons.
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is grabbing headlines again for another unselfish act.
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)--The Lexington County Coroner's Office says an accident lead to the death of a Columbia man Monday night. Coroner Margaret Fisher says an accidental shooting lead to the death of 30 year old William Holland. Investigators say…
The Gamecocks have done it once again, releasing a hype video that will give even non-Carolina fans chills.
Five multi-sport athletes, as well as standouts in football, baseball and track & field were inducted into the Benedict College Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)--Vital Energy founder Hima Dalal explained concerns about women's health to Good Morning Columbia's Tyler Ryan and Grace Joyal.
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) -- The 7th Annual Oktoberfest opens Friday at the Incarnation Lutheran Church, located at 3005 Devine Street. According to organizers, this year’s festival promises to be better than ever. We’re offering another biergarden…
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect wanted for trying to kill someone outside a restaurant on Decker Boulevard.