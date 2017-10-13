Adoption fees waived at special events hosted by Pawmetto Lifeline this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Animal rescue, Pawmetto Lifeline, is waiving adoption fees at two special events this weekend.

The offer is made possible by

Find your new fur baby at one of two locations tomorrow, Saturday October 14:





For a look at the cats and dogs currently available at Pawmetto Lifeline, click here

Dogs and cats come spayed or neutered, with a microchip and all vaccinations for the pet’s age.