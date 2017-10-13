Adoption fees waived at special events hosted by Pawmetto Lifeline this weekend

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Animal rescue, Pawmetto Lifeline, is waiving adoption fees at two special events this weekend.

The offer is made possible by ASPCA and Subaru of America, Inc.

Find your new fur baby at one of two locations tomorrow, Saturday October 14:

For a look at the cats and dogs currently available at Pawmetto Lifeline, click here

Dogs and cats come spayed or neutered, with a microchip and all vaccinations for the pet’s age.

Share

Related

Safety drill to test S.C.’s earthquake prepa...
A Night to Dream: Marcus Lattimore fundraiser supp...
Catawba Pre-Release Center to close in November
Gilbert man killed in crash Monday night

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android