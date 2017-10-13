Adoption fees waived at special events hosted by Pawmetto Lifeline this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Animal rescue, Pawmetto Lifeline, is waiving adoption fees at two special events this weekend.
The offer is made possible by ASPCA and Subaru of America, Inc.
Find your new fur baby at one of two locations tomorrow, Saturday October 14:
- Pawmetto Lifeline | 12 – 6 p.m.
- McDaniels Subaru of Columbia | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For a look at the cats and dogs currently available at Pawmetto Lifeline, click here
Dogs and cats come spayed or neutered, with a microchip and all vaccinations for the pet’s age.