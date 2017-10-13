Benedict inducts eight new members into Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Five multi-sport athletes, as well as standouts in football, baseball and track & field were inducted into the Benedict College Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

The honorees were: James E. Johnson, a quarterback and high-scoring basketball forward; Jacqueline Kershaw, who excelled in volleyball, softball and basketball during her time at Benedict; Albert Mack, a star in both football and track & field; Robert Mayes, a football and baseball standout; Robert Louis Poole, a two-time All-Conference football player; Michael Simmons, a champion hurdler in track & field; Marty Stringer, a record-setting baseball player; and Roy Wiley, a top-notch football defensive end as well as a standout baseball player.

James E. Johnson (Basketball, football)

James E. Johnson was born and raised in Charleston, S.C. He graduated from the historically significant Burke High School, where he excelled in basketball and football. During his senior year, he made All State in both sports. James was awarded a football scholarship to attend Benedict College, where he was on the Dean’s List. He became a starter on the football team as quarterback. When the football program was cut, he became a starter on the basketball team, playing the position of forward and averaging 15 points per game. While attending Benedict, he became a pivotal member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Upon graduation from Benedict College, James moved to Washington, D.C., where he was employed by the D.C. Public School System as a crisis teacher. While there, he received the Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. He also worked part-time at the D.C. Recreation Department, where he coached youth football, baseball and basketball. After leaving the D.C. school system, he worked 21 years at Howard University as an employment manager / personnel analyst. After retiring from Howard, he owned and operated the Gospel Notes Christian Bookstore for 10 years. After closing the bookstore, James went to work for the Prince George’s County Government as a special assistant to the executive, focusing on the Summer Youth Program, where more than 1,300 students were hired. In 2012, James Johnson retired from county government after serving as Director of Housing and Community Development. James is the proud father of four children: Mia, Kristi, Jamescha and Demetrious. He finds the greatest pleasure in loving his two granddaughters, Ryan and Santana Benedict College has always been near and dear to James. He recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of returning to South Carolina to reside in Columbia with his beloved friend and partner, Debra.

Jacqueline Kershaw (Volleyball, basketball, softball)

Jacqueline Kershaw is a native of Columbia, S.C. She was a three-sport standout athlete (volleyball, basketball, track & field) during her career at Benedict College from 1997-2000. Jacque attended W.J. Keenan High School, where she also excelled as a threesport athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and track and field. As a sophomore, she was the starting setter on the 1992 state championship volleyball team and was selected to the All-Conference, All-Area and All-State teams (1992-1995). Jacque also received All-Conference, All-Area and All-State honors for basketball (1993-1995). She was a three-time All-Midlands volleyball and basketball player. She was a member of the South team in the 1995 North-South All-Star basketball game. In 1995, she was honored as the Region AAA Basketball Player of the Year. Jacque participated in three S.C. State Track meets, competing in the long jump, 400-meters, and 4×400 relay events, earning one silver and three bronze medals. The State newspaper named Jacque No. 2 of the top five female athletes of the 90s. Although Jacque was recruited by Benedict and numerous other colleges, she decided to attend Coastal Carolina University to play basketball. While attending CCU, Jacque became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. After two years at CCU, she contacted Coach Gwendolyn Rouse and informed her of her desire to transfer. Jacque transferred to Benedict College in 1997, where she displayed her athletic ability in volleyball, basketball and softball. Her accolades include All-EIAC in volleyball for three years, including EIAC Player of the Year in 1998. She was named Benedict MVP for three years in a row. In basketball, she was a two-time All-EIAC selection and three-time All-EIAC Tournament selection. She was named Benedict’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and MVP in 2000. In softball, she was a three-time All-EIAC selection, EIAC Tournament MVP and EIAC Player of the Year in 1999 after leading the league in hitting. At the 2000 athletic banquet, she received the distinguished John E. Brown Memorial Athlete of the Year award. Jacque graduated with a 3.18 GPA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Following graduation, Jacque worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield SC and was a volunteer coach and mentor for various sports organizations. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2002 and has been stationed in various areas throughout the world, including Korea and Kuwait. While in the military, Jacque continued her love for sports and participated in military base volleyball, basketball and softball. She was a member of the 2005 All-Army volleyball team. While playing in a basketball tournament in Okinawa, Japan, she performed life-saving CPR on a referee, who had collapsed and suffered a heart attack. She served 14 years as a medic in the U.S. Army until her discharge in 2016. In 2006, Jacque gave birth to her only child, Jayson, who also has a love for sports and is an avid baseball and basketball player. Jacque is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in human resource and business management.

Albert Mack (Football, track & field)

Albert Mack was one of the best athletes that the city of Savannah, Georgia has ever produced. He was a member of both a state championship football and track and field team. He was also captain of the high school basketball team. He led a group of six athletes who were recruited to Benedict College. Four of those athletes have been inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame (Herbert Shell, James Carter, Joseph Coffee and Ben Wesley). Al Mack was a Block B recipient in each of his four years in football and track and field. He graduated with a double major in math and chemistry and was a Dean’s List student for the duration of his career at Benedict College. His play as a tight end in football and his overall athletic ability earned him several honors and an invitation to the Dallas Cowboys football training camp at Thousand Oaks, Calif. Albert Mack was a tremendous track and field athlete, running races from the 800 meter down. He was a winner in the 800 meter run and anchored both the 400 and 800 meter relays. He played a pivotal role in the resurgence of and the winning renaissance of track and field at Benedict College. Albert Mack was destined for great things before an accident claimed his life. He was a team player and valued his stay at Benedict as the highlight of his academic and athletic life. He was a friend to all and would do anything to help you. He is sincerely missed by his teammates, and his contributions will live on in the annals of Benedict College academics and athletics.

Robert Mayes (Football, baseball)

Robert Mayes was born in the city of Chicago, Illinois. He was educated in the Chicago public school system and graduated from Phillips High School. Robert was a highly recruited athlete and student because of his football and academic talents. During his tenure at Benedict College on a football scholarship, he excelled in both football and baseball. Robert Mayes lettered in football and baseball in each year that he played. He was a mainstay of some of the best teams that Benedict College put on the field. He was a fierce competitor and possessed a unique talent of seeming to know where and how to get to the ball at all times. Robert left Benedict College in 1966 and journeyed to the Canadian Football League, where he continued to display his superior talent. He is a veteran of tours in Thailand and Vietnam from 1968-68. He worked for years with the Department of Corrections in Columbia, S.C. and later started a successful trucking outfit and ran it until he became disabled. Since becoming disabled, he has been active with the Hinds Blind Center, the local Veterans Center in Hinds, Illinois, where he has become a certified scuba diver and a pretty respectable golfer. Mr. Robert Mayes is married with two daughters – one is a commissioned warrant officer with 20 years of service, and the other works as a supervisor for Verizon Communications.

Robert Louis Poole (Football)

Robert Louis Poole, once known as the “man behind the boom,” is fondly remembered by those who played football with him as a force to be reckoned with who approached the game of football with precision, strategy and fearless gridiron play. He was renown both on and off the field as a “team man.” He transferred to Benedict College during his sophomore year, and in 1960 and 1961 he was recognized for his excellent prowess by being named to the All-SIAC Teams. During the 1961 season, he was named Most Valuable Player. Robert Poole was well revered amongst his teammates as “the toughest, physical, as well as the most analytical player” to ever play at Benedict College, said teammate Booker T. Sears, Jr., (HOF 2016). While attending Benedict College, he was a member of the Block “B” Club and the YMCA. Robert graduated from Benedict in 1962 with a BS degree in Science. Robert developed his love for sports growing up in Laurens, S.C. He played three major sports in high school, and lettered in all three. However, his true passion was football. He played as an end, where he was voted most valuable player while establishing a record in pass receptions. Upon graduation from Benedict College in 1962, he launched his career as a coach. He served two years as assistant coach at Anderson’s Westside High School before accepting a head football coach position in 1964 at Columbia’s Booker T. Washington High School, where he remained until he took ill. Under his leadership, his team captured three AAAA championships, winning 21 consecutive games and back-to-back championships. He was named Coach of the Year by the Palmetto Leader newspaper in 1965. Robert suffered with glomerulonephritis (kidney failure), but continued to coach until his death in July 1968. He lived only 29 years, but left an indelible impression upon all whom he encountered. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching athletics as well as actively engaging in sports activities. He was survived by his wife, Eleanor N. Poole Echols, as well as his two children, Tanya Poole Hughes (Bridgeport, CT) and Robert Kyle Poole (Los Angeles, CA), his sister Mrs. Ollie Poole Dennis, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. He was the son of Oliver R. and Sara M. Poole of Laurens, S.C.

Michael Simmons (Track & Field)

Michael B. Simmons was born in Newark, New Jersey but grew up in Beaufort, S.C. Mike was raised in the Church, and at an early age was introduced to Jesus Christ and accepted Him as Lord and Savior. In Beaufort, Michael developed a love of fitness, sports and healthy eating and became a stellar athlete in track and field with a specialty in hurdles. He moved to Columbia, S.C. to attend Benedict College on a track scholarship and graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Therapeutic/Community Recreation. At Benedict, he helped lead the track team to EIAC championships in 1989, 1990 and 1991 and a runner-up finish in 1992. The 1991 team also won the NAIA District 6 championship. Simmons was selected the Benedict Rookie of the Year in 1989, the Most Outstanding Sprinter/Hurdler in 1990 and the Most Outstanding Athlete in 1992. He qualified for the NAIA national track championships in 1991 in the 110 meter hurdles, and again in 1992 in the 110 and 400 meter hurdles. After graduation, his passion for fitness continued to mature, and he became a certified fitness instructor and personal trainer, as well as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of It’s Time To Live Longer, LLC, a health and wellness program that educates individuals on ways to live longer through nutrition and exercise. During this time, he became acquainted with Elder White and became one of the original members of Rhema Christian Center. After joining Rhema, Mike developed a true relationship with God and began to mature through the teaching of the Rhema Word. Mike currently serves as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and leader of the Men’s Ministry. He loves the Word of God and serving and telling others about Jesus Christ. Michael Simmons is a great man of God who is a loving and supportive husband and father, and enjoys laughing, gardening, running, sports, healthy living and being a vegetarian.

Marty Stringer (Baseball)

Martin Lewis Stringer, Sr. (“Marty”) was born in Haleburg, Ala., and grew up in Freeport, N.Y. Marty is the fifth of seven children to his parents, Jesse (deceased), and Eddie Lee Stringer. Marty was a member of the 19671971 Benedict baseball team. Marty led the team in stolen bases, error free games, scored runs and held a .300 plus batting average. Not only did Marty succeed in baseball, but Marty made the most of his college days and became a member of the esteemed fraternity Omega Psi Phi, served as Junior Class President, Pan-Hellenic Council President, Student Representative for Benedict College Accreditation, and was one of the first students from Benedict to take classes with University of South Carolina students. As active as Marty was with extracurricular activities, he graduated with honors with a degree in Business Administration. After graduating from Benedict College in 1971, Marty answered the call of duty to serve his country as an Army officer. Marty spent 21 years in the military, living and traveling all over the world. When stationed in Hawaii, his family was Army Family of the Year, and they were host family and escorts to Mrs. Coretta Scott King during her Hawaiian visit. Marty also organized the first Martin Luther King’s Day Parade in Hawaii and actively worked to bring about the Martin Luther King Holiday in Hawaii. After retiring from the U.S. Army in 1992, Marty returned to South Carolina with his family. Marty spent 15 years as an educator and retired from Richland School District One. Marty, now fully retired, remains an active volunteer in the local community where he has served on the Savannah River Community Council Board, Volunteer of the Year at Lonnie B. Nelson School, E.L. Wright School, co-authored Strategy 18 for Richland County School District 2 and pinned Op Eds on Education. Marty’s love of sports never ceased. In fact, Marty was the Richland County racquetball champion, Little League baseball coach, and basketball and football coach with the Richland County Parks and Recreation. Marty’s vibrant 98-year-old mother, Eddie Lee Stringer, keeps Marty “prayed up”, and it is by the Grace of God that Marty is enjoying the many fruits of his labor and his progress toward being a faithful man of God. Marty has served as church Elder, couples ministry leader, adult Sunday school teacher, praise team member and choir member. Marty now spends his days playing golf, traveling the world and enjoying time with his dream wife of 43 years, E. Leilani, two daughters, Latasha Grinnell of Dallas, Texas and Martina (Langston) Moore of Garland Texas, son Martin, Jr. of Long Beach, California and three granddaughters, Elle (14), Malani (11) and Chloe (11).

Roy Wiley (Football, baseball)

Roy Wiley is a native of Punta Gorda, Fla., and is regarded as one of the best athletes produced by that city. He was highly recruited because of the tremendous skills he possessed. His skills were unmatched by athletes at his position. He chose Benedict College over other colleges because of its winning football tradition and academic excellence. Roy Wiley was also an outstanding student, and he embodied the true meaning of a student athlete. While attending Benedict on a football scholarship, Roy Wiley was a four year letterman in football. He was recognized as one of the best football and baseball players to attend Benedict College. He was an outstanding defensive end and played with a fierce tenacity that won him praise from teammates and opponents alike. After leaving college, he returned to his hometown and became a teacher/coach, farmer and civic leader. Over the years Roy Wiley has been a strong and faithful alumnus and is an active recruiter of students to attend Benedict College. He continues to attend many events at the college and is an active member of the Benedict College Alumni Association. He is married and the father of one daughter and two grandchildren.

Benedict Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.