Columbia Man’s Death Ruled Accidental

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says an accident lead to the death of a Columbia man Monday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says an accidental shooting lead to the death of 30 year old William Holland.

Investigators say Holland was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home on Hunters Mill Drive.

The incident was investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.