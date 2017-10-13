Deshaun Watson to donate $1 million in furniture to Harvey victims

HOUSTON, TX — Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is grabbing headlines again for another unselfish act.

Daniel Gotera, sports anchor for KHOU-TV in Houston, reports Watson has partnered with Ashley HomeStore, a furniture company, to furnish 176 homes with $1 million worth of new furniture.

According to Gotera, the homes are being rebuilt by Habitat for Humanity after being badly damaged in the flooding from Hurricane Harvey in August.

Watson’s help for families only a few weeks after he gave away his first NFL game check to three women who lost cars and homes to flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

KHOU contributed to the writing of this article.