Dutch Fork runs away from White Knoll, gets Spring Valley next week

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson scored Dutch Fork’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter, as the Silver Foxes ran away with a 55-14 win over White Knoll to stay undefeated in region play.

The Foxes will face Spring Valley next week in a winner-take-all region matchup next Friday night.