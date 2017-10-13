Eagles hold off late Panthers rally, win 28-23

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — In a game featuring second-year quarterback Carson Wentz versus veteran Cam Newton, the veteran looked anything but.

It wasn’t Cam’s fault though.

Newton was sacked twice (pressured a whole lot more), threw three interceptions and one touchdown in Carolina’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia Thursday night.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 4-2, good for second place in the NFC South behind Atlanta.

The Eagles are are 5-1 and now look like the best team in the NFC.