Friday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Party away in the Brookland-Cayce community. There will be a ‘Block Party’ at 1300 State Street from 4:00-8:00p.m. tonight. The party will have food trucks, homecoming floats and bounce houses. State Street will be blocked off for this free event.

Watch out! Scarecrows have taken over Robert Mills House and Gardens. On a stroll through the garden you’ll see dozens of ghoulish, historic and colorful scarecrows. Make sure you keep an eye out for Sneaky Steve…he’s hiding somewhere on the grounds. This free exhibit is happening for the month of October, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., and Sunday from 1:00-5:00p.m.

Lace up your shoes and walk for a good cause. The Columbia Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind is hosting it’s 2nd ‘Step It Up Walk’. This is happening Saturday morning at the Drew Wellness Center located on Walker Solomon Way. Registration begins at 8:30a.m. and costs $20. The walk begins at 9:00a.m.