Did You Know: The Rocket at the S.C. State Fair Has A Name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For decades, families at the South Carolina State Fair have been greeted by the rocket at the north end of the fairgrounds. Many may not know that the rocket has a name and some significant history behind it.

When many think of the rocket at state fair, they think of an announcement saying, “Meet your parents at the rocket.”

State fair staff said the tradition of meeting at the rocket began because the rocket is tall and recognizable but the structure is far more than a meeting place. The Jupiter intermediate range ballistic missile built by Chrysler was gifted to the Famously Hot city back in the early ’60s.

“The rocket is named Columbia and that’s why it was donated to the City of Columbia so it’s a perfect fit for us right here in the Capital City,” said state fair Assistant General Manager Nancy Smith.

Columbia was erected on state fairgrounds back in 1969, where it has become a staple for many ever since.

“They know they meet at the rocket. I remember even when I was very small, the youngest of four girls, our mom and dad would say ‘Okay, if you get lost, go over there and tell them have your mother meet you at the rocket. So it’s just a tradition and people do it now just because they can do it,” said Smith.

2019 will mark 50 years since the rocket was erected on fairgrounds. Staffers say they may do something special to commemorate the moment but for now, they want everyone to come out and make their own memories at the rocket.