Lexington Holds Off Blythewood, 21-0

The Blythewood Bengals traveled to Lexington to face the Wildcats. Lexington shut out Blythewood 21-0 to finish third in the region and secure a home playoff game in three weeks. The 3-5 Bengals return home to play White Knoll next week, and the 6-3 Wildcats have an off week.