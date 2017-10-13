Jaeger schnitzel, and bratwurst, with sides of spaetzle, sauerkraut – Hungry yet?

Tyler and Grace get a sneak peek at Oktoberfest returns to Columbia this weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — The 7th Annual Oktoberfest opens Friday at the Incarnation Lutheran Church, located at 3005 Devine Street.

According to organizers, this year’s festival promises to be better than ever. We’re offering another biergarden with exclusively German beer. Sunday, everybody’s a Lutheran — $10 dinners all day. And we’re again closing out the festival with the awesome Beer & Hymns.

A full authentic German menu will be offered, which includes Weiner schnitzel, Jaeger schnitzel, and bratwurst, with sides of spaetzle, sauerkraut, or bratkartoffeln (fried potatoes with bacon and onion). Lighter options include schnitzel and bratwurst sandwiches and hot dogs for the kids. For your sweet tooth, stop by the Bakery for a spicy pfeffernusse cookie or a piece of German apple cake. German beer on tap includes Paulaner, Becks, Goose Island, and more.

“This is a true Lutheran labor of love!” says festival co-director Mary Karl Kinard Boepple. “The entire congregation gets involved in every aspect of this community outreach ministry. And we are thrilled that our numbers are growing each year, which means even more support to Lutheran Services Carolinas.”

Entertainment includes Die Lustigen Musikanten (The Happy Musicians) and the popular German Connection Band. This year, we’re excited to bring the Mountaintop Polka Band to Columbia. Bring the kids for exciting new games, face painting, and a huge playground…and watch for special appearances by Martin and Katie Luther!

Proceeds from this event will benefit Lutheran Services Carolinas.

For more information, click HERE, or call 803-256-2381.