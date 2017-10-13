Promoters File Lawsuit Over Lil’ Wayne Concert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fallout over the Fall Ball concert at Colonial Life Arena continues. The promoters of the event have officially filed a lawsuit to keep the Concert venue from issuing those refunds, claiming they have not seen any money from ticket sales, even though all of their artists, including Lil’ Wayne were paid in full.

Colonial Life Arena maintains Lil’ Wayne refused to go through standard security measures the night of the show. Victory Promotions says the rapper who did arrive at the venue to perform, was suppose to have a private security entrance, one Victory Promotions says was never set up for him.

Victory Promotions, LLC and All For One Inc. tell ABC Columbia News, Judge Robert Hood has granted a temporary restraining order to halt the refunds Colonial Life Arena was in the process of giving back to concert goers who were unable to see Lil’ Wayne Perform.

Colonial Life Arena issued a statement saying: ” It is unfortunate that the Lil’ Wayne concert promoters are more concerned about making money than doing the right thing. They have filed suit and taken legal action to temporarily stop ticket refunds. Colonial Life Arena continues to put the interests of our patrons first and we will continue to push for a fair resolution that includes refunds for those who seek them. We appreciate the continued patience of ticket holders as this process continues to unfold.”

Victory Promotions says a court date over the ongoing dispute has been scheduled for next week.

