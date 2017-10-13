Ready to eat – just about everywhere in the next 11 days?

Restaurant week returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) Restaurant Week returns to Columbia, running through October 22. The 11 day food fest means you can experience 60 local restaurants who have prepared special menus at special prices to allow you to taste a little of everything.

Restaurants in the area will offer special multi-course menus showcasing the best of their cuisine. Restaurant Week gives food lovers the opportunity to experience special lunches

and dinners in Columbia’s casual and high-end restaurants.

Restaurant Week Columbia is an extension of Restaurant Week South Carolina; a campaign ran by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Restaurant Week is a win-win for the local economy and diners. It gives restaurants a boost during a typically slower time of the year for them and gives diners the chance to try out

new places and return to old favorites.

You can see a list of restaurants HERE.