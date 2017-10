Search for Attempted Murder Suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies are looking for a woman they say ran somebody over outside of a Decker Boulevard restaurant earlier this month.

Investigators say on October 5th, a woman driving a white car ran over the victim in the parking lot of Mi Casita Sports Grill.

Deputies say the victim is in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.