Shaw AFB Airmen Arrested for Satanic Graffiti on Historic SC Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Four active-duty personnel at Shaw Air Force Base have been arrested and accused of spraying satanic graffiti on a historic church Wedgefield.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the four suspects Thursday (10/12) night with an arrest shortly after. Sheriff’s say the images they shared on social media helped them identify the group.

PICS: Satanic graffiti on a historic church blamed on four AIRMEN from Shaw AFB. They were in court this afternoon. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/l7A7Vq393K — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 13, 2017

Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18, of Ingleside, Texas; Clayre Marie Savage, 18, of Port Barre, Louisiana; Daveion Raaheim Green, 19, of Leeland, North Carolina; and Brandon Munoz, 20, of Baltimore were charged Thursday with malicious injury to a place a worship, criminal conspiracy and trespassing according the the Sheriff’s Office.

“That’s the only thing I don’t have, the actual motive behind it. We’re taking it, it was just a night of fun and games that really became more serious than they ever imagined,” Deputy Ken Bell said, with Sumter County Sheriff’s department.

George McFadden is a 25-year member of the church and is the one who found the buildings vandalized on September 29. In court, he said he cannot understand why this had to happen and it must be a very dark day for the US Air Force, as this is a very embarrassing event.

“Our investigators worked with Shaw air force investigators to bring these four in and they admitted to what they’ve done and have been very cooperative all the way through,” Bell said.

Surveillance images authorities say appear to show the four suspects in the act.

The foursome had their first appearance in bond court Friday afternoon. All four airmen were granted a total of $15-thousand bond and will face restrictions on the base.

Sumter Spokesperson, Ken Bell says all four of the suspects are active duty personnel stationed at The Shaw Air Force Base.

“I would hope these young people can learn from their mistake and are able to move forward and have a good career and good life ahead of them. Hope this won’t mess them up for their entire life. But this just shows the seriousness of what can happen when someone does something like this. They just see it as a night of foolishness and a night of fun and games. And they can’t realize how serious this is because that put fear into some of those church members,” Bell said.