Suspect sought for attempted murder at Decker Boulevard restaurant

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect wanted for trying to kill someone outside a restaurant on Decker Boulevard.

Deputies said they responded to an aggravated assault at Mi Casita Sports Grill, at 2205 Decker Boulevard, October 5, and found the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

Investigators learned the victim had been involved in an altercation, and then was run over by a women driving an older model white car. RCSD said the victim is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

If you know something about this case, the sheriff’s department asks that you call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can stay anonymous, and if your tip helps lead to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.