WATCH: Gamecocks reveal uniforms for Tennessee game Saturday

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have done it once again, releasing a hype video that will give even non-Carolina fans chills.

The Gamecocks, in a hype video released Friday, unveiled their uniform combinations for the Tennessee game Saturday in Knoxville.

USC will go with the all white, with the black helmets, and garnet letters and numerals.

