Benedict hosts Clark on homecoming Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers and their sack-happy defense will have their toughest challenge of the season so far when they entertain Clark Atlanta University on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the annual Homecoming contest.

Benedict has recorded 21 sacks in their first five games, which ranks second in Division II and first in the SIAC. The Tigers lead the nation in tackles for loss, notching 61 tackles for loss for -271 yards. The Tigers will have plenty of opportunity to record more sacks against the Panthers, who lead the SIAC in passing at nearly 250 yards per game. CAU quarterback Johnathon McCrary, a senior transfer from Vanderbilt, torched the Tigers for 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last year’s meeting in Atlanta.

“No doubt about it, it is the best offensive passing game that we’ll face all year,” Benedict head coach Mike White said. “That’s really the key for us is how well our pass defense is going to hold up against an explosive passing offense in Clark.”

White is hoping Benedict’s stout defensive line can disrupt McCrary this year. Benedict’s 21 sacks in five games is second in Division II, trailing undefeated and 17th-ranked Assumption College, which has recorded 22 sacks in five games. The Panthers have done a good job of protecting McCrary, who has been sacked only five times in six games, on 225 pass attempts.

“You’re dealing with a good quarterback who just recognizes what defense you’re in,” White said. “It goes back to getting a good pass rush and our corners and safeties being able to match up with their receivers. They’re good, no question about it, they’re good. And if they’re not better than they were last year, they’re just as good. So, our hands are full.”

For the Tigers, Kenneth Gunter has recorded four sacks. Collins Tensley also has four sacks in just three games. Reubyn Walker , Xavier George and Charles Williams all have two sacks each.

“We do have a good defensive line,” White said. “We do expect our front four, probably with our rotation, probably six or seven guys, to be able to pressure the quarterback, and they’ve done a good job holding their rushing lanes and coverages hold up. Overall, it’s been pretty good, and I think we’re going to need that Saturday, no question about it. To be effective, our pass rushers are going to have to get home some.”

Holding down the Clark Atlanta offense is only going to be half the battle. The Tigers are going to have to put some points on the board as well. The game plan is to use the running game to put together some long drives, eat up the game clock, and keep the ball away from the Panthers.

“For us, we’re still going to have to be able to run the football. And we’ve got to complete some passes down the field and get some drives going. I think last year their defense really stalemated us bigtime,” White said. “So, we’re going to have to do a better job moving the chains, converting on third down and putting some points on the board when the opportunity presents itself.”

The Tigers will have another challenge this week, as starting quarterback Dominique Harris will be sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Central State two weeks ago. Sophomore Phillip Brown is expected to get the starting nod at quarterback.

“As the old cliché goes, the next man up,” White said. “But we’ve still got to execute offensively what we do and how we do it. The offensive line has to pick it up, the receivers, the running backs, everybody has to pick it up because that’s a huge loss.”

Benedict has won five of its last six Homecoming contests, with wins over Clark Atlanta in 2011 and 2013. White said it is always extra special to play in front of the large Homecoming crowd.

“Every morning that we meet, I talk to the guys about how special that is,” White said. “When we make plays to hear the roar, the band plays, just everything is just times 10 when it’s Homecoming. It’s a special time for our seniors, and we just want to play well. Last year was an exciting game, and I expect the same type of game, a very exciting game going down to the wire.”

The Tigers have had two weeks to prepare for the game, taking advantage of a rare mid-season bye week to rest, get players healthy, and prepare for the Panthers.

“It’s an unusual thing getting an open week, so we tried to make the best of it and tried to get some guys well so we didn’t hit as much,” White said. “We did a lot of running and lifting and did a lot of mental work also.”