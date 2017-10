Columbia Gas Prices Drop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new report shows you are saving money on your drive around town.

According to the website GasBuddy, the average gas prices in Columbia have fallen more than 10 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.28 a gallon.

ABC Columbia saw prices around $2.48 a gallon in downtown Columbia.

Research shows the national average has also fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.47 cents per gallon.