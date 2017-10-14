Lego Fan Experience

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You may remember taking your legos and letting your imagination go wild as a child, but it may not have been anything like the Brick Universe Lego Fan Experience happening this weekend.

Visitors have the chance to see legos stacked like they’ve never seen before Saturday and Sunday at the Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event will take place from 10 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon and start back up again at 2 in the afternoon and run until 5 in the evening all weekend.