Newberry hosts Tusculum Saturday in key SAC battle

BY: TYRIA GOINES

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry football hosts Tusculum on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Setzler Field on the Newberry College campus. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Tusculum is currently 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. Newberry enters the game at 4-2 and is a perfect 2-0 in conference games and the Wolves look to keep pace with Wingate atop the South Atlantic Conference standings.

The Wolves enter the Tusculum game riding winning streaks of four games overall and 12 games in conference play. A win would be Newberry’s 13th straight victory in South Atlantic Conference games and would tie Carson-Newman (2001-03) for the fifth-longest SAC winning streak in league history. Newberry’s last SAC loss came on Oct. 17, 2015, 729 days prior to kickoff with Tusculum.

Newberry’s defense has not allowed a 200-yard passer or a 100-yard receiver since Shawheem Dowdy threw for 208 yards and Lavatiae Kelly totaled 116 receiving in Newberry’s 42-22 win over Virginia Union on Sept. 10, 2016, a span of 16 games. Newberry quarterbacks have accounted for 11 200-yard games and eight receivers have reached triple figures in that span.

Last week’s game against Lenoir-Rhyne marked the seventh time since the start of the 2016 season that Newberry’s defense has allowed less than 250 yards of total offense (L-R finished with 248) and the 10th time in the last 30 games an opponent has scored 10 points or less. Newberry tops the SAC and is 19th nationally in total defense (297.3 ypg) despite giving up 454 yards at The Citadel and 410 at Virginia Union. Newberry opponents are averaging 230.0 yards per game during the Wolves’ four-game winning streak. The Wolves have allowed less than 90 rushing yards in three of their last four games.

Newberry will be accepting monetary donations as part of a “Change for Change” initiative at the gates this Saturday. Fans can donate spare change (or bills), with proceeds being donated to a former Newberry cafeteria staffer who recently suffered a stroke. Donations will also be collected at next week’s game vs. Limestone as well as on campus all week.