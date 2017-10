Newberry remains undefeated with 49-21 win over Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Newberry’s perfect season is still alive.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs defeated Clinton, 49-21 to go to 8-0, 3-0 in region play.

Newberry now gets Chapman on the road next week before finishing out the regular season at home against Mid-Carolina.