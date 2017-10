Ridge View Shuts Out RNE, 43-0

Ridge View has been struggling recently, giving up 115 points in back-to-back losses. Richland Northeast has also lost their last two games. The Blazers went on to win big over the Cavaliers though, 43-0. Next week, 5-3 Ridge View returns home to host Westwood and 4-4 Richland Northeast faces South Pointe.