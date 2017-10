Sumter Surges to 29-20 Win Over Carolina Forest

Tied at the top of the Region Six standings, Sumter and Carolina Forest each only had one loss. They faced off in Sumter, where the Fightin Gamecocks won their fourth straight, 29-20. They improved their record to 7-1 and the Black Panthers fell to 5-2. Next week, Sumter will host Conway and Carolina Forest will host West Florence.