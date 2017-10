On top at Rocky Top! Gamecocks enter bye besting Vols

KNOXVILLE, TN (WOLO) – The Gamecocks stood their ground in the red zone to the final play, the last second, keeping Tennessee out of the end zone in their own house all day, beating the Volunteers 15-9.

Will Muschamp stays undefeated as a head coach against UT, moving to 6-0 in his career, while he’s strictly concerned with his 5-2 program as they enter a needed bye week.