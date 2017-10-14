Undefeated Gilbert Beats Strom Thurmond, 28-21 Oct 14, 2017 12:04 AM EDT Sports Department Gilbert leads the 3-A Region Five standings with a perfect 7-0 record. Strom Thurmond put up a good fight, but the Indians came out on top 28-21. They travel to Edisto next week and the 4-4 Rebels will head to Pelion. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated (2) Clemson goes down; Syracuse stuns the Tigers, ... Hartsville Defeats Lugoff Elgin, 33-10 Ridge View Shuts Out RNE, 43-0 Lower Richland Beats Chapin, 40-20