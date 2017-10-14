Undefeated Gilbert Beats Strom Thurmond, 28-21

Sports Department

Gilbert leads the 3-A Region Five standings with a perfect 7-0 record. Strom Thurmond put up a good fight, but the Indians came out on top 28-21. They travel to Edisto next week and the 4-4 Rebels will head to Pelion.

Share

Related

(2) Clemson goes down; Syracuse stuns the Tigers, ...
Hartsville Defeats Lugoff Elgin, 33-10
Ridge View Shuts Out RNE, 43-0
Lower Richland Beats Chapin, 40-20

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android