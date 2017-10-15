Deals at the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to visit the South Carolina State Fair, there are some deals for you before you hit the Midway.

For Military with ID, there is Free Entry. The Military deal applies to active and retired Military.

The Fair is also fun for kids, there is Free Entry For Kids 5 and Under.

And if you like to ride, the State Fair is offering Pay-One-Price Ride Wristbands everyday. According to SC State Fair Officials, The following is Ticket information and admission information: Tickets

During Fair: $10 Military: Free

(For all active and retired military and their families. ID required.) 0-5 yrs old: Free Senior – Age 55+: $7 (at fairgrounds)