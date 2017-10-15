Deputies: 3 People Charged with Trespassing at Historical Church that was Vandalized

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) (AP)– The Sumter County church that was vandalized earlier this month, is now dealing with trespassers, according to deputies.

Sumter Deputies say three people were charged in connection with trespassing at Salem Black River Presbyterian Church.

Deputies say it happened Friday night but the church was not damaged.

This is the same church that a group of Shaw Air Force Base Personnel are accused of desecrating with satanic symbols. Those four went before a judge on Friday.