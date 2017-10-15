Halloween Pet Adoption Special Set for Columbia and Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking for a furry friend, and a spooky good deal?

The Columbia and Lexington Animal Services is set to host a Halloween Pet Adoption Special.

According to City officials, the adoption fees will be reduced to $31.

All adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming

If you’d like to take part you can visit the Columbia Animal Services, off Humane Lane, and the Lexington Animal Services, off Ball Park road.

The special runs Friday, October 27 – Tuesday, October 31, 2017