President Donald Trump to Visit SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald trump will be in South Carolina on Monday.

Trump is headed to the Palmetto State to help lend his support to Governor Henry McMaster’s 2018 campaign. McMaster was one of the President’s first supporters.

McMaster’s campaign for Governor says the President will attend a 250 dollar-a-person fundraiser and reception at 6:30pm at a Greenville Hotel.