Resume Ready? Fort Jackson to Hold ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ Job Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get your resumes ready. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Fort Jackson will host a ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ Job Fair for military veterans and their spouses.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at the Solomon Center off Strom Thurmond Boulevard in Fort Jackson.

According to organizers, more than 40 Midlands and national employers are expected to participate. The jobs they need to fill are geared toward a range of experience levels.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. You are asked to pre-register.

If you’re interested, preregister online. Veterans do need to provide proof of service.