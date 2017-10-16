Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ to benefit Historic Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Satisfy your barbecue craving, while listening to the sounds of Bluegrass music and bidding on silent auction items at the Robert Mills House on Thursday.

Historic Columbia’s Palladium Society is hosting the 14th annual Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ.

The festivities run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 for TPS members, $35 for Historic Columbia members and $45 for the general public. Tickets are $50 at the door.

You’ll snack on barbecue, sides and other foods, including a cookie bar, made by Savvy Foods, a local caterer. Specialty alcoholic drinks will also be available.

“The best part is that 100 percent of the proceeds support Historic Columbia,” said Carroll Heyward, president of The Palladium Society board. “Last year, this event raised more than $15,000, which benefited the organization’s educational programs.”

Columbia’s The Mustache Brothers will headline the evening. The silent auction will feature items from destination packages, to restaurant gift cards.