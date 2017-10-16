Clemson to be cautious with concussed Bryant

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney said on his weekly ACC coaches teleconference Monday that Kelly Bryant’s return to the football field will be handled with caution during the Tigers bye week.

According to coach, Bryant will not practice until Wednesday at the earliest after suffering a concussion in the Tigers’ 27-24 loss to Syracuse last Friday. He had previously been dealing with an ankle injury sustained against Wake Forest in the previous matchup.

Clemson will face Georgia Tech following their bye week on October 28 at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ABC Columbia.