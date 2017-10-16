Clemson drops to two-year low in AP Poll

(WOLO) -After falling Friday night to Syracuse, Clemson dropped five spots in the newest AP Poll for week eight of the college football season.

Dabo Swinney’s team fell from the second spot to seventh, losing 18 first-place, all of which went to reigning-top team, Alabama.

Three teams in the previous ranking’s top 10 lost this weekend, as Clemson was joined by Washington and Washington St. in the loss column. The Huskies dropped to 12 while the Cougars fell to 15.

Carolina received two votes following their 15-9 win at Tennessee, their fifth victory in seven games this season.

Both Clemson and USC are on bye in week eight.