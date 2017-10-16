Deputies Respond to Two Drive-By Shootings

Rob Dew

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are searching for suspects after two Sunday night drive-by shootings.
Investigators say just before 8pm someone fired shots into a home on Wilkinson Rd.
Then deputies say someone shot into a home on Lee Ridge Ct. just after 9pm.
Investigators say no one was hurt in either incident.
If you have any information on these shootings call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

