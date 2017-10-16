First Baptist Church Youth Assistant Mentor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– First Baptist Church of Columbia is accused of covering up multiple years of sexual child abuse. Yet another case has been filed against members of the church, this one alleging the church knew about the sexually explicit actions but did nothing.

The lawsuit filed by a minor, who is named as Joel Doe for privacy reasons, accuses a youth assistant mentor and small group leader of First Baptist Church of sending sexually explicit text messages, inappropriately touching the minor, and sending nude pictures.

The attorney representing the minor, John Simmons, released a statement saying, “the lawsuit involves sexually explicit messages and pictures and the improper touching of a minor by a First Baptist Church youth minister. The lawsuit further alleges that church officials knew about the actions, yet chose not to investigate, inform parents of children in the Church and community that came in contact with this youth minister, or report the conduct to law enforcement in what has become a long pattern of covering up acts of child abuse. ” Which is something the Richland County Sheriff’s department says is the first thing anyone should do after learning about sexual misconduct with minors.

INVESTIGATOR RAST: “That’s what we’re for, we’ll receive those reports and we’ll conduct an investigation to the fullest extent possible. But our number one concern is the welfare of that child,” Brandon Rast said, the senior investigator with Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police are not currently investigating the case because they say they have no reports of misconduct reported to them. Church Spokesman R. Bryan Barnes released a statement in response to the civil suit, stating “Last fall First Baptist Church became aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by an unpaid volunteer in the student ministries department. As church policy dictates, the appropriate committee investigated. The committee

concluded the volunteer violated church policies and disciplinary action was taken.”

“If you’re part of a community where there are other people’s children involved, and you do notice something going on, absolutely. The first person you should go to is that person’s parent,” Rast said.

First Baptist Church said the volunteer no longer attends First Baptist Church and was prohibited from further contact with their students. Richland County Sheriff’s Department says talking to your kids is key to making sure they’re safe all the time.

“The perpetrator is often someone the kid knows. Either a family member, a family friend. So instead of teaching them about strangers, we advocate their children about tricky people…Kids need to realize they’re not alone. They’re not by themselves. That there is a large number of people out there that have been victims and they’re not an island,” Rast said.

If you need to contact RCSD to report sexual abuse, call their Special Victims Unit at (803) 576-3115.