Game time set for Vanderbilt at Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina will host Vanderbilt in their first game back from their bye week. Monday, the Gamecocks learned they will kick off against the Commodores on October 28 at 4 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC holds a 22-4 all-time series lead, winning the last eight matchups.

Will Muschamp’s first game with the program was played in Nashville in 2016. Elliott Fry kicked an eventual game-winning 55 yard field goal to beat Vandy 13-10 in coach’s debut for the garnet and black.

Carolina enters on a two-game winning streak while Vanderbilt has lost their last four following a 3-0 start.