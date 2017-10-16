Game time set for Vanderbilt at Carolina

Greg Brzozowski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina will host Vanderbilt in their first game back from their bye week. Monday, the Gamecocks learned they will kick off against the Commodores on October 28 at 4 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC holds a 22-4 all-time series lead, winning the last eight matchups.

Will Muschamp’s first game with the program was played in Nashville in 2016. Elliott Fry kicked an eventual game-winning 55 yard field goal to beat Vandy 13-10 in coach’s debut for the garnet and black.

Carolina enters on a two-game winning streak while Vanderbilt has lost their last four following a 3-0 start.

Share

Related

Wonnum Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Dowdle set for surgery on broken leg
Gamecocks keep rolling, blank Vanderbilt
On top at Rocky Top! Gamecocks enter bye besting V...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android