James Smith to Formally Announce Run for Governor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tuesday Democratic candidate for Governor James Smith will formally announce his run for governor.

The event will be held at 701 Whaley in downtown Columbia.

The State Representative announced on social media last Thursday he was putting his name in the race.

One other Democrat, Phil Noble, a Charleston businessman, has announced his candidacy.

Governor Henry McMaster, Catherine Templeton, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, and former Lt. Governor Yancey McGill are running for the Republican nomination.