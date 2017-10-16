James Smith to Formally Announce Run for Governor

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tuesday Democratic candidate for Governor James Smith will formally announce his run for governor.
The event will be held at 701 Whaley in downtown Columbia.
The State Representative announced on social media last Thursday he was putting his name in the race.

One other Democrat, Phil Noble, a Charleston businessman, has announced his candidacy.
Governor Henry McMaster, Catherine Templeton, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, and former Lt. Governor Yancey McGill are running for the Republican nomination.

Share

Related

Councilman Seth Rose to run for State House Seat
Another Candidate Enters the 2018 Governor’s...
Tuesday Hearing at State House on Failed VC Summer...
House Committee to hear from Santee Cooper Executi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android