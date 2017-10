Man wanted for shattering car windows arrested in Fairfield County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man, wanted by Richland County Sheriff’s Department for vandalism, was arrested this weekend in Fairfield County.

RCSD said Young, 20, entered the property of Mobi Care Medical Transport, at 2 Office Park Ct., on September 18 and shattered the front windshield and passenger side windows to the business’ vehicle. Officials said he caused around $3,000 in damages.