Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

If you love having flowers in your house, but they seem to never last we’ve got an event for you. Richland Library Ballentine is hosting ‘Flower Power’ today from 10:30a.m. until noon. The library’s in-house floral artist will guide you through the art of making crepe paper flowers. The best part is these creations will last forever! You can click here to register.

There’s a tour coming to a city near you. Foo Fighters ‘Concrete and Gold Tour’ is making a stop at Colonial Life Arena Tuesday evening. Tickets start at $52 and there are some pretty good seats left.

Columbia ‘Olde Grey’ rugby is looking for new players and fans. If you’re interested in getting in shape, making new friends and playing a fun sport head to Owens Field Park tomorrow at 6:30p.m. The team meets every Tuesday and Thursday. Olde Gray has both a men’s and women’s team. You must be 18 or older to play. No experience is needed. Click here for more information.