Sumter K9 Tracks Suspected Burglar to his Front Door

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter K9 Officer is being credited for nabbing a suspected burglar by sniffing him out.

Authorities say around 2:30 Monday morning, Sumter County Sheriff’s responded to the 36 hundred block of Pinewood Road for an alarm at the Stop N Go. Deputies say once they reached the area they discovered a door to the business was damaged. Deputies say further investigation showed cartons of cigarettes and a number of lottery tickets had been stolen.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and were able to find out which way the suspect fled after the alleged break in.

Investigators say K( Officer Halo follow the scent of the suspect, 29 year old James Hobbs leading the officer to the suspects front door.

Authorities say Hobbs answered the door in what appeared to be the same Pajamas pants worn in the surveillance footage. Deputies say Hobbs allowed them to search the home where they say they found several packages of cigarettes, cigarette cartons, lottery tickets, a crow bar, gloves and a stocking cap.

Hobbs is currently being held at the Sumter -Lee Regional Detention Center.