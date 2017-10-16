Widow to Host ‘Grief Day’ in Columbia and Atlanta to Help People Cope With Loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One local woman is using her biggest loss to help others gain strength they did not know they had. Kimberly Richardson created ‘Grief Day’ after losing her husband in an accident on Highway 521. Now she is lending her voice to help others going through similar trials here locally and all around the world.

On October 17, 2003, Richardson of Columbia says she woke up to law enforcement knocking on her front door after her late husband Robert did not come home the night before.

“The officer said ‘No, he didn’t make it.’ I remember just dropping to my knees, screaming, crying, hollering because I couldn’t believe that final statement, he didn’t make it, he’s gone, he’s dead,” said Richardson.

She was 24 years old when her high school sweetheart died, leaving her to raise their six-year-old son and cope with an unimaginable amount of grief.

“It was really, extremely tough and hard. I had no guidance on how to grieve, I didn’t know how to grieve. I didn’t know whether I was crazy or not. Was I doing the right thing or saying the right thing, I was really confused at the time,”said Richardson.

Richardson said it took her around six to seven years to get out of that dark place. In 2011, she started to her own organization, Widows of Opportunity, so others would not have to go through the process alone.

“We do one-on-one sessions, we do monthly grieving workshops, we give financial assistance and offer different resources to the widows, it’s just an opportunity for the widows to rebuild their confidence, learn how to be head of household, how to take care of the basic needs in the home and how to grieve properly because a lot of times we just don’t know how to grieve properly,” said Richardson.

The group that started with four widows in Columbia has received both local and national recognition, touching the lives of thousands in the process and hoping to reach even more through Grief Day.

Grief day will take place tomorrow from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Long Creek Church of Christ and although the group’s name is Widows of Opportunity., the event is open to teens, women and men. You can learn more about the organization and Grief Day by visiting their website: widowsofopportunity.com.