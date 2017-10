Charges Upgraded to Murder Following Park Attack

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say an attack on an 81 year old in Finlay Park ultimately lead to his death.

Investigators say on September 10th Corey Yodd punched John Bagley in the face after not getting money from him.

Police say Todd was found in his Irmo home weeks later, the coroner says he died from his injuries.

Todd was already charged with assault and battery but police say that charge has now been upgraded to murder.