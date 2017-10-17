DHEC: West Nile and Mosquitos Still a Problem in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The calendar may say October but the temperatures have felt more like the middle of summer

and that’s why State Health and City officials don’t want you to let your guard down when it comes to mosquitos.

DHEC says there has been an increase in the number of mosquitos infected with West Nile this year.

According to DHEC, human cases of West Nile have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties.

DHEC also says, infected animal or mosquito samples have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Cherokee, Colleton, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, Union, and York counties.

“Until we have an extended period of cooler weather, mosquitoes are going to be active well into the fall, so you still need to protect yourself and your home from mosquitoes,” said Chris Evans, Ph.D., entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services.

Experts say mosquito activity doesn’t significantly drop until daytime temperatures are consistently below 50 degrees.

Tips provided by DHEC:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Wear clothing that reduces the risk of skin exposure.

Exposure to mosquitoes is most common during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas. Avoid exposure during these times and in these areas.